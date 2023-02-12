hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HPTO remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Friday. 1,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436. hopTo has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

