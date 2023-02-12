HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,920 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HP were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 42.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in HP by 9.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 138,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

