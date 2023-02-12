HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. 1,929,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62.

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.17) to GBX 700 ($8.41) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 585 ($7.03) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.37) to GBX 570 ($6.85) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

