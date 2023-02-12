Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838,400 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals makes up 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 6.53% of Hudbay Minerals worth $69,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

About Hudbay Minerals

HBM opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

