Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Humana by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Humana by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Humana by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $11,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $498.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

