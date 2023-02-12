Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,712.14

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $864.04 million and $38,712.14 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $22,172.30 or 1.00612646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

