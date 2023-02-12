ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 196,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $442.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.52. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

