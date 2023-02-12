ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $347.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.39 and its 200 day moving average is $277.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $411.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

