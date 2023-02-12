ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 139 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.78 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.79 and a 200 day moving average of $200.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

