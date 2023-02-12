ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 294 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. FMR LLC grew its position in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Linde by 353.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,351.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,309,000 after purchasing an additional 499,690 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $332.04 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

