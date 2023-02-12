ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.