ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $656.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $582.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.41. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $639.86.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

