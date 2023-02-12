ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Tops $4.15 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $202.53 million and $4.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,839,701 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,742,416.3083931 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21175467 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,556,681.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

