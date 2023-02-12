Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Issues Earnings Results

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$422.73 million during the quarter.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance

IDG stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.32. 5,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.45 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.36. Indigo Books & Music has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$4.75.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

