Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Issues Earnings Results

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$422.73 million during the quarter.
Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance
IDG stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.32. 5,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.45 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.36. Indigo Books & Music has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$4.75.
Indigo Books & Music Company Profile
