Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,791,896.50 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 24,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,791,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,990,370 shares in the company, valued at $471,581,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Herc Stock Down 1.1 %

HRI stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $171.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 546.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 601,625 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,105,000 after buying an additional 454,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

