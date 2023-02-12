Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $184,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $180.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $968.08 million, a P/E ratio of -623.94 and a beta of 0.70. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $268.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -220.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLAB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

