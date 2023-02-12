Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $950,700.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

