Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $68,137.65 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,764 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $154,093.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,653 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $212,056.65.
New Relic Stock Down 1.0 %
NEWR stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
