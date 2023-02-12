Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $68,137.65 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 18th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,764 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $154,093.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,653 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $212,056.65.

NEWR stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 504,930 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in New Relic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,241,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

