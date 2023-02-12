Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $390,458.64 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.1 %

OSW opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $997.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,744,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 175,970 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,333,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 423,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

