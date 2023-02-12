Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $175,150.43 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
ServiceNow stock opened at $458.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 286.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $610.00.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.