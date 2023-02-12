Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells $205,000.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Pavitar Singh sold 7 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $60.97.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

