Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells $205,000.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Pavitar Singh sold 7 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $60.97.
Sprinklr stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.91.
CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
