Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells $101,678.72 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UMB Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $104.67.
UMB Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
