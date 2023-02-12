Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells $101,678.72 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.