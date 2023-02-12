Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $149,472.96 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.