Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,647,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Integrated Ventures Price Performance
Integrated Ventures stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 788,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,091. Integrated Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Integrated Ventures
