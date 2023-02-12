Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,647,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures Price Performance

Integrated Ventures stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 788,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,091. Integrated Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

