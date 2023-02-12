Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 472,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 317,167 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.16.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,306. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $103.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

