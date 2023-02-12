International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPCO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.50 target price (up previously from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of TSE IPCO opened at C$12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.65. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$8.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.18.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

