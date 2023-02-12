International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
NYSE THM opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.76.
About International Tower Hill Mines
