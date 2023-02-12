Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

VBF stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.