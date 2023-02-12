Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $24.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
