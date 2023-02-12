Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 322,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,244,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,264,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 112,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

