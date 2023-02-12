Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 7.4% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $299.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50,050,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,366,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.64 and its 200-day moving average is $288.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

