Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 713.7% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 1,219.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ISEM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 4,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,920. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

