Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,700 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 10,707,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 622,664 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 282,419 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,803,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 179,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VVR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 761,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

