Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Holdings Lifted by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQWL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $79.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.