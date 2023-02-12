Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:VTN opened at $10.61 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

