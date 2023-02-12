Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 12th (AAMC, AAU, AUMN, CRBP, ESBA, INOD, LCI, MARPS, NLOK, NNVC)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, February 12th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

