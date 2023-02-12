Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Lessened by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.67 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

