IOTA 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.39 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $657.46 million and $7.39 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity (VRA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

