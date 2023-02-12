IOTA Market Cap Hits $646.06 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $646.06 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.

