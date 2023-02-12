IPVERSE (IPV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,066.51

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $14,066.51 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00431185 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,244.68 or 0.28560216 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

According to CryptoCompare, "IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology."

