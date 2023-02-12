IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.26-10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15-15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.41 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.26-$10.56 EPS.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.84. 2,008,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,059,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 232.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 14,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

