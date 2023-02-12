iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $254,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $132.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

