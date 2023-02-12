iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 301.0% in January

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,300 shares, an increase of 301.0% from the January 15th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 251,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,193. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

