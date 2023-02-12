iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.91% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $202,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.