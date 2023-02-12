iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,600 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 497,787 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

