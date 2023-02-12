iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 352.5% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IFGL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.13. 13,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,376. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.