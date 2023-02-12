iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 105.8% in January

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 439,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EEMA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.88. 40,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $81.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

