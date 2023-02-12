iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,464,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,752,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.