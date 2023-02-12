iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ UAE opened at $15.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF
