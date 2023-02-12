iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ UAE opened at $15.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000.

