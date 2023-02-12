iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Reduced by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290,751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

IWM stock opened at $190.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

